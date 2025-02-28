Citigroup Lowers Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Price Target to $52.00

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.88% from the stock’s current price.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZD. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Read Our Latest Report on ZD

Ziff Davis Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ ZD opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.27. Ziff Davis has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $70.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 69.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 22,155 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the third quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the third quarter worth $503,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the third quarter worth $7,210,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 501,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after acquiring an additional 49,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ziff Davis

(Get Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.