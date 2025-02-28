Comparing CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) and Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY)

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) and CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Get Japan Airlines alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Japan Airlines has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CaixaBank has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Japan Airlines and CaixaBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Airlines 5.86% 10.94% 3.81% CaixaBank N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Airlines 0 0 0 0 0.00 CaixaBank 0 3 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Japan Airlines and CaixaBank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Japan Airlines and CaixaBank”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Airlines $11.44 billion 0.66 $659.18 million $0.76 11.30 CaixaBank $24.18 billion 2.06 $5.21 billion N/A N/A

CaixaBank has higher revenue and earnings than Japan Airlines.

Dividends

Japan Airlines pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. CaixaBank pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Japan Airlines pays out 19.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

CaixaBank beats Japan Airlines on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Japan Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services. The company is also involved in the aerial work and other related business; airport peripheral business; and sale of travel package tours. As of March 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 224 aircraft. The company was formerly known as Japan Airlines International Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. in April 2011. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About CaixaBank

(Get Free Report)

CaixaBank, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services. In addition, the company is involved in the real estate business. It has branches and ATMs in Spain; and branches and ATMs in Portugal. CaixaBank, S.A. was founded in 1904 and is based in Valencia, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.