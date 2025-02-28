CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Stock Acquired Rep. Brad Knott

Representative Brad Knott (R-North Carolina) recently bought shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO). In a filing disclosed on February 25th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in CompoSecure stock on January 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 1” account.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Representative Brad Knott also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) on 1/14/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) on 1/10/2025.

CompoSecure Price Performance

CMPO stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $17.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.52. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of CompoSecure

Insider Activity

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in CompoSecure by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in CompoSecure during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,766,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 305,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CompoSecure news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 34,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $557,194.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,315,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,356,704.32. The trade was a 2.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Resolute Compo Holdings Llc bought 221,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $3,320,001.86. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 221,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,001.86. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 659,376 shares of company stock valued at $10,429,021 and have sold 166,319 shares valued at $2,686,288. Corporate insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMPO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CompoSecure from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CompoSecure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CompoSecure

About Representative Knott

Brad Knott (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 13th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Knott (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 13th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Brad Knott grew up in Raleigh, North Carolina. He earned a J.D. from Wake Forest University. Knott’s career experience includes working as a federal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern North Carolina.

CompoSecure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.