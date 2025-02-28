Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $404,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 102,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 35,955 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners Stock Performance

Construction Partners stock opened at $71.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 66.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.54. Construction Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $46.26 and a one year high of $103.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Construction Partners news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 5,489 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.84, for a total transaction of $504,109.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,464.96. The trade was a 23.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 6,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $566,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,856 shares in the company, valued at $14,619,954.96. This represents a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,225 shares of company stock valued at $13,904,358. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Construction Partners from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Construction Partners from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Construction Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Construction Partners

Construction Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.