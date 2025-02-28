Contrasting bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) and Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) and bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Valneva has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bluebird bio has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Valneva and bluebird bio”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valneva $158.54 million 3.65 -$109.78 million ($0.13) -54.77 bluebird bio $53.12 million 0.70 -$211.91 million ($37.40) -0.10

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valneva has higher revenue and earnings than bluebird bio. Valneva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than bluebird bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

11.4% of Valneva shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of bluebird bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Valneva shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of bluebird bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Valneva and bluebird bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valneva 0 0 2 0 3.00 bluebird bio 1 7 2 0 2.10

Valneva presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 138.76%. bluebird bio has a consensus target price of $44.14, suggesting a potential upside of 1,061.65%. Given bluebird bio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe bluebird bio is more favorable than Valneva.

Profitability

This table compares Valneva and bluebird bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valneva -4.35% -3.93% -1.42% bluebird bio -565.74% -322.46% -53.17%

Summary

Valneva beats bluebird bio on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine. The company also develops VLA15, a vaccine candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial against Borrelia, the bacterium that causes Lyme disease; VLA1553, a vaccine candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial against the chikungunya virus; VLA1554, a vaccine candidate targeting human metapneumovirus; and VLA2112, a vaccine candidate to treat patients with epstein-barr virus. It sells its products in the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Nordics, the United Kingdom, France, rest of European countries, and internationally. Valneva SE has collaborations with Pfizer, Inc. to co-develop and commercialize its Lyme disease vaccine; and Instituto Butantan for the development, manufacturing, and marketing of single-shot chikungunya vaccine. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Saint-Herblain, France.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy. The company’s clinical development programs include HGB-205, HGB-206, and HGB-210 to evaluate the safety and efficacy of lovo-cel in the treatment of patients with SCD; and HGB-204, HGB-205, HGB-207, and HGB-212 to evaluate the safety and efficacy of beti-cel in the treatment of patients with ß-thalassemia. It has license agreement with Orchard Therapeutics Limited. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Somerville, Massachusetts.

