Contrasting Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) and Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) and Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kyndryl and Pony AI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyndryl 0 0 4 0 3.00 Pony AI 0 0 3 0 3.00

Kyndryl presently has a consensus price target of $39.75, suggesting a potential upside of 5.40%. Pony AI has a consensus price target of $19.20, suggesting a potential upside of 17.43%. Given Pony AI’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pony AI is more favorable than Kyndryl.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyndryl 0.91% 7.22% 0.81% Pony AI N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kyndryl and Pony AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Kyndryl and Pony AI”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyndryl $15.11 billion 0.58 -$340.00 million $0.55 68.57 Pony AI $84.33 million 67.66 N/A N/A N/A

Pony AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kyndryl.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.5% of Kyndryl shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kyndryl shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kyndryl beats Pony AI on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, communications, retail and travel, and automotive industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Pony AI

Pony AI Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc. is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

