Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Compass Point from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Core Scientific from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

Core Scientific Stock Up 6.9 %

NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a PE ratio of -1.98. Core Scientific has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $94.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that Core Scientific will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 25,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $410,498.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,023,423 shares in the company, valued at $32,860,389.52. This trade represents a 1.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan sold 88,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $1,258,531.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,128,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,789,911.20. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 614,032 shares of company stock valued at $9,534,916. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Scientific

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

