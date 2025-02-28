Cormark Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for DHI Media

DHI Media Ltd. (TSE:WIL – Free Report) – Cormark reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for DHI Media in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). Cormark also issued estimates for DHI Media’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

DHI Media Price Performance

