Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.19.

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $917.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.81. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.22%. The business had revenue of $54.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 3,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $58,334.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,320.06. This represents a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,993 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $47,947.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 325,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,407.86. This trade represents a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,883 shares of company stock worth $950,915. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

