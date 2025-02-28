Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Couchbase from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Couchbase from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.19.

BASE opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $917.66 million, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $54.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.25 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Couchbase news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $58,334.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,679 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,320.06. The trade was a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Margaret Chow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $274,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,456.77. This represents a 10.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,883 shares of company stock valued at $950,915. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Couchbase by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC increased its position in Couchbase by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Couchbase by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

