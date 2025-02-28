Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Acquired Sen. Markwayne Mullin

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-Oklahoma) recently bought shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO). In a filing disclosed on February 27th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Credo Technology Group stock on February 3rd.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Brick (TSE:BRK) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 2/13/2025.

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.56 and a 200 day moving average of $51.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of -350.67 and a beta of 2.09. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $86.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 917.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 22,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,593,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,067,000 after acquiring an additional 86,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRDO. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $38.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

In related news, Director Pantas Sutardja sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $125,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,902,402 shares in the company, valued at $395,224,837.92. This represents a 0.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 12,504 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total value of $606,193.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 656,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,824,986.88. The trade was a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,305,679 shares of company stock valued at $89,862,242 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

