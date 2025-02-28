Critical Contrast: First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) versus Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV)

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) and Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and Modiv Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Industrial Realty Trust 42.94% 10.64% 5.51% Modiv Industrial 6.72% 1.42% 0.61%

Dividends

First Industrial Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Modiv Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. First Industrial Realty Trust pays out 81.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Modiv Industrial pays out -1,063.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Industrial Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Modiv Industrial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Industrial Realty Trust $669.64 million 11.26 $287.55 million $2.18 26.12 Modiv Industrial $47.12 million 3.03 -$6.61 million ($0.11) -134.77

First Industrial Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Modiv Industrial. Modiv Industrial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Industrial Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First Industrial Realty Trust and Modiv Industrial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Industrial Realty Trust 0 7 7 0 2.50 Modiv Industrial 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $58.31, suggesting a potential upside of 2.40%. Modiv Industrial has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.42%. Given Modiv Industrial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Modiv Industrial is more favorable than First Industrial Realty Trust.

Risk & Volatility

First Industrial Realty Trust has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modiv Industrial has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.8% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Modiv Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Modiv Industrial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust beats Modiv Industrial on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains. Our portfolio and new investments are concentrated in 15 target MSAs with an emphasis on supply-constrained, coastally oriented markets. In total, we own and have under development approximately 68.5 million square feet of industrial space as of December 31, 2023.

About Modiv Industrial

Modiv Industrial, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

