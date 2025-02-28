D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys Shares of 994 Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 234.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 44.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $64,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, SVP Joseph Vaughn sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total transaction of $563,247.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,253.33. This represents a 20.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.00.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $210.72 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $250.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.99%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

