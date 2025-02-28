D. Boral Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN)

D. Boral Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Clene from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Clene from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Clene in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNN opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04. Clene has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNN. Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Clene during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Clene in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Clene in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clene by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 22,539 shares during the period. 23.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

