DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in DaVita were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 357.7% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth approximately $597,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DaVita by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

NYSE:DVA opened at $146.60 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.70 and a 1-year high of $179.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

