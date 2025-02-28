Delek US (NYSE:DK) Stock Price Down 4.5% on Disappointing Earnings

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $15.52 and last traded at $15.67. Approximately 459,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,187,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

Get Delek US alerts:

The oil and gas company reported ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.46) EPS.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DK has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Read Our Latest Report on Delek US

Institutional Trading of Delek US

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Delek US by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 209,474 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Delek US by 1,753.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 648,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,160,000 after purchasing an additional 613,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Delek US by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,368,000 after purchasing an additional 63,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at $565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average is $18.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.