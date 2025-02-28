DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 340,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XRAY. Mizuho started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Leerink Partners cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $17.15 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.92%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

