Desjardins Reiterates C$82.00 Price Target for Aritzia (TSE:ATZ)

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) has been given a C$82.00 target price by research analysts at Desjardins in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ATZ. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$63.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$69.60.

Aritzia Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

TSE ATZ opened at C$65.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$64.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$52.58. Aritzia has a 1 year low of C$31.82 and a 1 year high of C$73.44.

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 3,023 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.10, for a total value of C$211,912.30. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 29,966 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.96, for a total transaction of C$1,976,557.36. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,298 shares of company stock valued at $3,801,028. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Aritzia



Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories.

