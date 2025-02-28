DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.68.

Get DHT alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DHT shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of DHT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Kepler Capital Markets cut DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Our Latest Report on DHT

DHT Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $10.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DHT has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. DHT had a net margin of 31.72% and a return on equity of 17.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DHT will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHT

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in DHT in the third quarter valued at $55,472,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in DHT by 10.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,193,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $266,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,916 shares during the last quarter. DME Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 5,245,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,735,000 after purchasing an additional 902,704 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,126,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 1,144.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 678,808 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 624,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.