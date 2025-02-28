Dillard’s’ (DDS) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $450.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.69% from the stock’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dillard’s’ Q4 2026 earnings at $9.52 EPS.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDS

Dillard’s Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $399.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $328.00 and a 12 month high of $510.00.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $13.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.84 by $3.64. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 33.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dillard’s

In related news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.45, for a total value of $130,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,836.15. This represents a 20.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 33.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dillard’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Dillard’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dillard’s by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 61.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

(Get Free Report)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.