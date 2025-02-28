Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Douglas Dynamics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $630.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

