E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Has $234.16 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,067,335 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,125 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 5.5% of E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $234,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Cambridge Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Cambridge Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,149 shares of company stock valued at $24,606,905 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Amazon.com Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $208.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.
