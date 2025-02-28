EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 198.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,951 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EME. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 494.7% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 4,025.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $402.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.11. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.51 and a 12 month high of $545.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $460.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.49.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.79. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.08%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.25.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

