Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading 1.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.6% on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Energy Transfer traded as high as $19.46 and last traded at $19.23. 3,888,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 16,943,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ET. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.55.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Energy Transfer
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer Stock Down 1.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $65.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.
About Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Transfer
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.