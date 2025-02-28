Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading 1.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.6% on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Energy Transfer traded as high as $19.46 and last traded at $19.23. 3,888,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 16,943,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ET. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 65.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $65.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.



Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

