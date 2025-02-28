Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for NMI Q1 Earnings

Get NMI alerts:

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of NMI in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for NMI’s current full-year earnings is $4.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NMI’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

NMI stock opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. NMI has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $42.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.60.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.07). NMI had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 55.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in NMI by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NMI by 288.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 601.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 786.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in NMI by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $38,381.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,285.92. This represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,423.60. The trade was a 34.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

