Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for XENE Q1 Earnings

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.88). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.10) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.64) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.74) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($6.12) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($5.58) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($4.03) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 174.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sherry Aulin sold 18,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $770,997.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 22,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $903,213.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,340.40. This trade represents a 41.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,492 shares of company stock worth $2,334,969. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

