Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ELS shares. Truist Financial upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of ELS opened at $68.26 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $76.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.18.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 24.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.64%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

