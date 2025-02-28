Financial Analysis: Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) versus Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Postal Realty Trust and Blackstone Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Postal Realty Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blackstone Mortgage Trust 0 5 3 0 2.38

Postal Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.46%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $20.71, indicating a potential upside of 1.31%. Given Postal Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Postal Realty Trust is more favorable than Blackstone Mortgage Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Postal Realty Trust $72.01 million 4.57 $3.71 million $0.08 175.40 Blackstone Mortgage Trust $493.18 million 7.11 -$204.09 million ($1.17) -17.48

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Blackstone Mortgage Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Postal Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blackstone Mortgage Trust. Blackstone Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Postal Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Postal Realty Trust 4.55% 1.06% 0.55% Blackstone Mortgage Trust -11.54% 8.62% 1.57%

Risk and Volatility

Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.9% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Postal Realty Trust pays out 1,212.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays out -160.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blackstone Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Blackstone Mortgage Trust beats Postal Realty Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions. As of December 31, 2023, PSTL owned 1,509 properties (including two properties accounted for as financing leases) located in 49 states and one territory comprising approximately 5.9 million net leasable interior square feet. Subsequent to quarter-end and through February 23, 2024, PSTL closed on eight additional properties comprising approximately 33,000 net leasable interior square feet.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

