Financial Contrast: NPK International (NYSE:NPKI) versus Innovex International (NYSE:INVX)

NPK International and Innovex International are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NPK International and Innovex International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NPK International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Innovex International 1 0 0 1 2.50

Innovex International has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.92%. Given Innovex International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Innovex International is more favorable than NPK International.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NPK International $748.37 million 0.69 $14.52 million ($1.72) -3.49 Innovex International $660.80 million 1.95 $600,000.00 $1.83 10.50

This table compares NPK International and Innovex International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NPK International has higher revenue and earnings than Innovex International. NPK International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innovex International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NPK International and Innovex International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NPK International -28.47% 5.93% 4.08% Innovex International 12.31% -0.73% -0.61%

Volatility & Risk

NPK International has a beta of 2.89, meaning that its stock price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovex International has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.8% of NPK International shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of NPK International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Innovex International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About NPK International

NPK International Inc. provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America. The Industrial Solutions segment offers composite matting system rentals utilized for temporary worksite access; related site construction and services to customers in various markets, including power transmission, E&P, pipeline, renewable energy, petrochemical, construction, and other industries primarily in the United States and Europe; recyclable composite mats to customers worldwide; and access road construction, site planning and preparation, environmental protection, erosion control, and site restoration services. The company was formerly known as Newpark Resources, Inc. and changed its name to NPK International Inc. in December 2024. The company was incorporated in 1932 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Innovex International

Innovex International, Inc. engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.

