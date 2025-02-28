Financial Review: CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) versus Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH)

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) and Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CareTrust REIT and Howard Hughes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareTrust REIT 1 2 3 0 2.33 Howard Hughes 0 0 2 0 3.00

CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus target price of $30.83, indicating a potential upside of 18.38%. Howard Hughes has a consensus target price of $82.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.09%. Given CareTrust REIT’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CareTrust REIT is more favorable than Howard Hughes.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

CareTrust REIT has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CareTrust REIT and Howard Hughes”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareTrust REIT $228.26 million 21.41 $125.08 million $0.79 32.97 Howard Hughes $1.20 billion 3.24 -$550.95 million $3.94 19.62

CareTrust REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Howard Hughes. Howard Hughes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareTrust REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CareTrust REIT and Howard Hughes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareTrust REIT 42.22% 5.59% 4.39% Howard Hughes 6.57% 3.38% 1.03%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.8% of CareTrust REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Howard Hughes shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of CareTrust REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Howard Hughes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About CareTrust REIT

(Get Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc.’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas. As of March 31, 2024, the Company also had other real estate related investments consisting of one preferred equity investment, nine real estate secured loans receivable and four mezzanine loans receivable with a carrying value of $233.3 million.

About Howard Hughes

(Get Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments. Its MPCs segment develops, sells, and leases residential and commercial land designated for long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada; Houston, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona. The Seaport segment is involved in the landlord operations, managed businesses, and events and sponsorships services of its restaurant, retail, and entertain properties in Pier 17, New York City; Historic Area/Uplands; and Tin Building, as well as in 250 Water Street and in the Jean-Georges restaurants. The Strategic Development segment develops and redevelops residential condominiums and commercial properties. It serves homebuilders. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.