First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,288,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 67.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,784,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,104 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,239,000. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 143.7% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,051,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after acquiring an additional 619,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,879,000.

Shares of STVN stock opened at €19.51 ($20.32) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €21.59 and a 200 day moving average price of €20.55. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of €16.56 ($17.25) and a fifty-two week high of €34.00 ($35.42).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STVN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of €28.60 ($29.79).

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

