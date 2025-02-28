First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 318 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 349 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 430 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $99.58 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $71.39 and a one year high of $122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.67. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.95.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,225.50. The trade was a 11.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific



Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Stories

