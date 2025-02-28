First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 136 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter worth $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 240.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 71.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $96.43 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $147.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.11 and a 200-day moving average of $101.15.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.44. Lear had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 14.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Lear’s payout ratio is 34.45%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lear from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lear from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lear from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

