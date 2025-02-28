First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust International IPO ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000.

First Trust International IPO ETF Price Performance

FPXI stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. First Trust International IPO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.95 and a fifty-two week high of $53.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.01.

First Trust International IPO ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust International IPO ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.0945 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

