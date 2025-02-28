FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 18.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,601 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in FirstCash in the third quarter worth approximately $50,192,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in FirstCash in the third quarter worth approximately $18,368,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 159,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,269,000 after buying an additional 101,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after buying an additional 50,799 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

FCFS stock opened at $110.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.24. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.24 and a 12 month high of $133.64.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,399,269.45. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Douglas Richard Rippel sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $34,029,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,431,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,706,900.67. This trade represents a 6.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

