FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 76.1% from the January 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,533,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,934,000.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SKOR opened at $48.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.27. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a twelve month low of $46.67 and a twelve month high of $49.26.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

About FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2012 per share. This is an increase from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

