Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2025

Equities researchers at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUTGet Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FLUT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $299.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.88.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $272.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $266.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.36. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $174.03 and a 1-year high of $299.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of Flutter Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 244.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

