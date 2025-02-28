Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Equities researchers at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FLUT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $299.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.88.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $272.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $266.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.36. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $174.03 and a 1-year high of $299.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 244.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

