Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FLYW. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Flywire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered Flywire from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Flywire Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. Flywire has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average is $18.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.85 million. Flywire had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.23%. Analysts anticipate that Flywire will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Flywire by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Flywire by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 146,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Stories

