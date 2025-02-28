Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $26.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FLYW. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Flywire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BTIG Research lowered Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.64.

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.87.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.85 million. Flywire had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Flywire will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Flywire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 15.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Flywire by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

