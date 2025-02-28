Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $29.00. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 55.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Flywire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Flywire Price Performance

Shares of FLYW opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 72.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.87. Flywire has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $31.54.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.85 million. Flywire had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 2.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flywire will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 15.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Flywire by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

