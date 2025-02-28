Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Forestar Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of FOR opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. Forestar Group has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.55. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.72.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.50%. Forestar Group’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Forestar Group news, CEO Anthony W. Oxley bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,502.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,502. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Forestar Group by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 49,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 104,781 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

