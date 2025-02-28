Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

NYSE FET opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29. The company has a market capitalization of $228.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.38.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.58). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.85 million.

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, Director Louis Raspino sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $76,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,424.61. The trade was a 23.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

