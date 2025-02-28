Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) versus SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Critical Survey

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) and Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SurgePays and Frontier Communications”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurgePays $83.60 million 0.30 $20.62 million ($1.13) -1.11 Frontier Communications $5.75 billion N/A $29.00 million N/A N/A

Frontier Communications has higher revenue and earnings than SurgePays.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurgePays 0 1 1 0 2.50 Frontier Communications 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SurgePays and Frontier Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

SurgePays presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 580.00%. Given SurgePays’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SurgePays is more favorable than Frontier Communications.

Profitability

This table compares SurgePays and Frontier Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurgePays -27.39% -55.63% -43.61% Frontier Communications -3.19% -3.61% -0.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.9% of SurgePays shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of SurgePays shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Frontier Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities. SurgePays, Inc. is headquartered in Bartlett, Tennessee.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers data and Internet services; wireless broadband services; satellite TV video services; voice services, including data-based VoIP, UCaaS, and long distance and voice messaging services; and a package of communications services. Further, the company provides a range of access services that allow other carriers to use facilities to originate and terminate their local and long-distance voice traffic. It serves approximately 3.6 million customers and 3.1 million broadband subscribers in 25 states. The company was formerly known as Citizens Communications Company and changed its name to Frontier Communications Corporation in July 2008. Frontier Communications Corporation was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut. On April 14, 2020, Frontier Communications Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

