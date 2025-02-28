FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 1.01% of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth approximately $569,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. Five Pine Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 376.3% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of YSEP opened at $22.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.64.

About FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (YSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.