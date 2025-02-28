Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $181.77 million, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 64.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $474,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 223.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 393,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

