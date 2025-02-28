Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Now Covered by HSBC

Equities research analysts at HSBC started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on YMM. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Full Truck Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Full Truck Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE YMM opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.25. Full Truck Alliance has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $13.03.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 109.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

