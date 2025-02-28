FY2025 Earnings Estimate for PepGen Issued By HC Wainwright

Get PepGen alerts:

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for PepGen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.96) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.42). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PepGen’s current full-year earnings is ($2.73) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for PepGen’s FY2026 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

PEPG has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PepGen from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of PepGen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

PepGen Stock Up 58.8 %

NASDAQ:PEPG opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.53. PepGen has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $19.30.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepGen

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in PepGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,102,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepGen by 331.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,336,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,641 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PepGen by 1,033.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 142,814 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PepGen by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. 58.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PepGen

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

