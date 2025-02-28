FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Champion Iron Issued By Cormark

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 24th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CIA. Desjardins raised shares of Champion Iron to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Champion Iron to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley raised Champion Iron to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Champion Iron from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.44.

Champion Iron stock opened at C$4.92 on Wednesday. Champion Iron has a one year low of C$4.65 and a one year high of C$7.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.89, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

