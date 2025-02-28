FY2025 Earnings Forecast for F.N.B. Issued By Zacks Research

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for F.N.B. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.39. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of FNB stock opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $15.04. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth $308,616,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth about $50,205,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in F.N.B. by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,233,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,349,000 after buying an additional 2,273,736 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,801,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,190,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at F.N.B.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $46,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,045.38. This trade represents a 1.93 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,485.44. This represents a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

