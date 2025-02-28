FY2025 EPS Estimates for Xometry Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald

Get Xometry alerts:

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xometry in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Jensen now expects that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.42). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xometry’s current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Xometry from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xometry from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xometry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Xometry Stock Performance

XMTR opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 0.65. Xometry has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $45.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 1.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,918,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,088,000 after purchasing an additional 113,264 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xometry by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,293,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,151,000 after buying an additional 86,997 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Xometry by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,078,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,921,000 after buying an additional 1,169,778 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,834,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,270,000 after buying an additional 37,883 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xometry by 20.8% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,815,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,354,000 after acquiring an additional 312,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Peter Goguen sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $39,818.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,183.48. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Miln sold 5,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $227,989.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,586.57. This represents a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,312 shares of company stock worth $517,537. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

See Also

